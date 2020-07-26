4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months in Uttar Pradesh

The initiative was part of an enforcement drive to stop the sale of illicit liquor and enable liquor consumers to get legal standardised liquor. (Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

As many as 14,732 cases related to illicit liquor trade were registered and 4,07,366 litres of illicit liquor were seized in Uttar Pradesh from April to June this year, said additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy on Saturday.

From various districts in the state, 14,732 cases were registered in which 3,39,848 litres illegally manufactured liquor, 37,855 litres of country liquor and 29,663 litres of foreign liquor were recovered. The initiative was part of an enforcement drive to stop the sale of illicit liquor and enable liquor consumers to get legal standardised liquor.

“In this action, 4,797 accused were arrested and 1,234 accused persons were sent to jail. A total of 119 vehicles involved in the illegal liquor business have been seized. People involved in illegal liquor business are being monitored during the enforcement drive. Besides, the inspection of shops is also being conducted by the officers,” said a press release by the state government.

“As a result of the action taken in the districts of the state, after the opening of liquor shops, 64 over rating cases have been caught till June this year. Strict legal action is being taken against them as per rules,” the release added.