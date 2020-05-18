Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘40% of hotels, restaurants in UP may wind up by year end’

‘40% of hotels, restaurants in UP may wind up by year end’

According to an estimate of the UPHRA, since the nationwide lockdown began, the hotel and restaurant sector in Uttar Pradesh alone is losing around Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore revenue respectively per month.

Updated: May 18, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone. (Representative image/ Shutterstock)

The nationwide lockdown to check spread of Covid-19 pandemic has hit hotel industry across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the most.

So much so that around 40 percent restaurants and hotels in UP are likely to wind up business by the year end, say experts of hospitality business.

Recommendations of UPHRA

Exercise duties, water and electricity bills should be waived for the next three months.
Religious and heritage tourism can be promoted through online platforms in Uttar Pradesh
It may take 18 months for international tourism to revive
6-12 months of time expected for UP tourism and hospitality sector to revive
Government must release an immediate fund which will support 50 percent salary to staff of hotels and restaurants.
GST holiday for all travel professionals and deferment payment of EPF
Package required in comparison to other states for the survival of UP hospitality industry

Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association (UPHRA) has around 5500 members, including small, big restaurants, five and seven star hotels.

The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone.



“According to an estimate of the UPHRA, since the nationwide lockdown began, the hotel and restaurant sector in Uttar Pradesh alone is losing around Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore revenue respectively per month,” said Garish Oberoi, general secretary, UPHRA.

Facts in figures

Hotels, restaurants only in religious tourism cities like Ayodhya will be able to survive
Around 50 lakh to 60 lakh are directly or indirectly associated with hotel and restaurant industry in UP alone
Around Rs 350 crore per month revenue loss to hotel and restaurant sector in UP

“Hotels and restaurants fall in leisure category. In times of crisis like Covid-19 pandemic, they do not even figure last in the priority list,” added Oberoi.

Hotels are labour intensive and they have lot of fixed costs like wages, minimum electricity bill and maintenance cost besides repayment of loans of banks.

The UPHRA has requested the Yogi government to put a moratorium on loan instalments for a year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

60 farmers booked for stubble burning in Gurdaspur
May 18, 2020 23:20 IST
I feel very fortunate to help other people: Sonakshi Sinha
May 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Videos of jam sessions by Assam youths to overcome quarantine blues go viral
May 18, 2020 23:17 IST
Aahana Kumra meets parents after two months: They missed having me around
May 18, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.