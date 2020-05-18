‘40% of hotels, restaurants in UP may wind up by year end’
According to an estimate of the UPHRA, since the nationwide lockdown began, the hotel and restaurant sector in Uttar Pradesh alone is losing around Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore revenue respectively per month.
The nationwide lockdown to check spread of Covid-19 pandemic has hit hotel industry across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the most.
So much so that around 40 percent restaurants and hotels in UP are likely to wind up business by the year end, say experts of hospitality business.
Recommendations of UPHRA
Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association (UPHRA) has around 5500 members, including small, big restaurants, five and seven star hotels.
The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone.
Facts in figures
“Hotels and restaurants fall in leisure category. In times of crisis like Covid-19 pandemic, they do not even figure last in the priority list,” added Oberoi.
Hotels are labour intensive and they have lot of fixed costs like wages, minimum electricity bill and maintenance cost besides repayment of loans of banks.
The UPHRA has requested the Yogi government to put a moratorium on loan instalments for a year.