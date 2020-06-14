Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / 499 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally in UP to 13,615; death toll rises to 399

499 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally in UP to 13,615; death toll rises to 399

The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 399 on Sunday with 14 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far climbed to 13,615 with 499 new instances of the infection.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Fourteen cases were reported in Gorakhpur, 13 in Hathras, 11 in Etawah and 10 each in Farrukhabad, Mathura and Firozabad. (File photo)

The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 399 on Sunday with 14 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far climbed to 13,615 with 499 new instances of the infection.

Among the fatalities reported on Sunday, six were from Meerut, two each from Agra and Sambhal and one each from Bulandshahr, Azamgarh, Raebareli and Hardoi, said Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Vikasendu Agrawal.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases, 83 were registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 30 in Ghaziabad, 29 in Lucknow, 27 each in Meerut and Jaunpur, 23 in Bulandshahr, 18 in Kanpur Nagar, 17 in Aligarh and 15 each in Agra and Barabanki.

Fourteen cases were reported in Gorakhpur, 13 in Hathras, 11 in Etawah and 10 each in Farrukhabad, Mathura and Firozabad.



So far, 8,268 patients have been discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stood at 4,948.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Recoveries cross 50k in Maharashtra
Jun 14, 2020 23:36 IST
With curbs relaxed, Covid-19 cases spike in Himalayan states
Jun 14, 2020 23:36 IST
BJP takes digital route to connect with voters
Jun 14, 2020 23:35 IST
3 including a minor arrested for 6 bike thefts during lockdown
Jun 14, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.