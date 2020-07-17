Sections
Home / Lucknow / 5 members of a family killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

5 members of a family killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh cited incessant rainfall as a possible reason behind the wall collapse.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident ’unfortunate’ and announced financial help for the family.

Five members of a family were killed and two others badly injured after a wall of their house collapsed during the wee hours of Friday in Raj Ghat Chowki area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shajahanpur, district administration said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called it an “unfortunate incident” and announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh for the family. He also directed the district administration to ensure that the injured get complete treatment.

“After getting the information, we immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. In the tragic incident, five members including four children, and their mother Shabnam (45), who was a widow, died,” Shajahanpur district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said.

He added that two other children got injured and are being treated in a hospital.



Singh cited incessant rainfall as a possible reason behind the wall collapse.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 5, film continues to run in Japan
Jul 17, 2020 14:03 IST
Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix
Jul 17, 2020 13:59 IST
Hardik shares new family pic with wife Natasa and their many pets
Jul 17, 2020 13:56 IST
Here’s how painting develops children’s cognitive, artistic abilities
Jul 17, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.