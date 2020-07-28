Sections
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi’s visit for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Akin to celebrations in Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela, walls in main streets in Ayodhya have been decorated with graffiti and paintings depicting scenes from Ramayan era as the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is leaving nothing to chance for the mega event.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Ayodhya: Workers install loudspeakers in the city, ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI28-07-2020_000088B) (PTI)

A mega team of 500 sanitary workers is working round the clock to deck up Ayodhya ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on August 5 when he will lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Around 500 sanitary workers have been deployed in Ayodhya to clean the city for bhoomi pujan ceremony. In every ward we are holding meetings to make sure Ayodhya is ready to welcome PM Narendra Modi on August 5,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor of Ayodhya.

The same set of workers who had toiled at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj from January 15 to March 4 last year will also be present for the grand event to keep the sprawling Kumbh Mela venue clean.



A separate team of BJP workers led by Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta is trying to reach out to every household to make sure all houses in temple town are decked –up with lights and earthen diyas for two days from August 4.

“We are asking locals to decorate their houses with rangoli, bandanwar (a garland made of flowers), decorative lights and earthen diyas on August 4, 5 for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Entire from Saket PG Degree College, Ayodhya upto Hanuman Garhi temple is being renovated by the PWD for the PM’s visit.

PM Modi’s helicopter is expected to land to helipad being prepared at Saket Degree College. On the entire route, ‘welcome gates’ also will come up.

On this entire route, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is getting walls painted depicting various features of Ayodhya.

As the PM will also pay obeisance to lord Hanuman and Hanuman Garhi temple, entire temple is being spruced up.

Majestic stairs of the historic temples are being cleaned and overhead power cables being removed.

