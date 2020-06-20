Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / 6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for Covid-19

6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for Covid-19

“After one of the personnel working in UP-112 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, samples of 30 people were taken. Five of them have tested positive for Covid-19,” ADG, UP-112, Asim Kumar Arun said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen, Lucknow

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for Covid-19. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for Covid-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitisation till Monday, a police officer said.They are of the technical team and work in the server area, he said, adding that all of them are asymptomatic.

“After one of the personnel working in UP-112 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, samples of 30 people were taken. Five of them have tested positive for Covid-19,” ADG, UP-112, Asim Kumar Arun said in a statement.The ADG said the building has been closed for the next 48 hours for sanitisation.

All employees will work from home and the Prayagraj centre will take calls till the office here is closed, he said “The contact tracing of these people is going on,” Arun said, adding that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is fumigating and sanitising the building.

“People have been informed that if their calls to 112 do not get connected then complaints can be registered through the social media handle and 1073 number, which will connect with the control room of the respective district,” the officer said in the statement.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages
Jun 20, 2020 16:39 IST
Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Pakistan registers record single-day Covid-19 deaths, cases cross 171,000
Jun 20, 2020 16:35 IST
Leaves of Delhi govt hospital employees cancelled as Covid cases rise
Jun 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.