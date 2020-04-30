Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / 77 more Covid-19 cases in UP, total cases in state mount to 2,211

77 more Covid-19 cases in UP, total cases in state mount to 2,211

“77 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 2,211,” said Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:52 IST

By Asian News International, Lucknow

Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI file photo )

As many as 77 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s count to 2,211 cases.

“77 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 2,211,” said Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection.

Earlier today, a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 safely delivered a bay in Agra, the District Magistrate said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Apr 30, 2020 21:43 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

CM orders village-level quarantine of returnees
Apr 30, 2020 23:13 IST
Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought to Batala for questioning in murder case
Apr 30, 2020 23:12 IST
‘All borders sealed to keep out infections’
Apr 30, 2020 23:12 IST
Total Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar mount to 138
Apr 30, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.