A re-energised SP to begin its battle from the streets

Having reactivated and revamped most of its district units and frontal organizations, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is now set to do what it does best when out of power -- taking to the streets, with an eye on the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Most of the district units and frontal organisations were lying dormant since party president Akhilesh Yadav had dissolved them after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls debacle.

“In the last three weeks, the party has appointed presidents, vice presidents and, in some cases, more office-bearers of the district and mahanagar units and frontal organisations. Whichever districts are left will soon get their office-bearers,” said SP MLC Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’.

He said the party has had made hundreds of appointments in Yuvjan Sabha, Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade, Chatra Sabha (students wing), Mahila Sabha (women’s wing), Adhikvakta Sabha (lawyers wing) and Vyapaar Prakostha (traders wing) etc.

“The party is fully reactivated and re-energised. We took to the streets earlier also during the past several months. First we have a major statewide protest -- as called by the party chief Akhilesh Yadav -- on Monday and the effect of the party’s reactivation would be visible then,” said a newly appointed district president.

The Samajwadi Party has given a call to all its units -- up to the tehsil level -- to protest on September 21 against the state government over “unemployment, farmers’ issues, collapsed law and order and corruption in health services in these Covid-19 times, he said.

The party has also issued instructions to the units to submit memorandums (addressed to the governor) to the district officers at tehsils and district headquarters during the protest, further said.

Meanwhile, the party’s state president also has started doing video conference meetings with district units since Friday. Till now, only Akhilesh had been doing video conferencing with party leaders in districts.

Akhilesh, as a customary practice, had dissolved all district and frontal organisations and state units (barring the state president’s post) after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which, despite an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the SP could win only five seats.