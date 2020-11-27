Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

AAP’s attack on Yodi Adityanath government comes as party readies itself to fight the panchayat polls in the state.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 08:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is party’s UP in-charge. (Sanjeev Verma)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday while lauding Delhi government’s model for disease containment.

“The government’s model of controlling the coronavirus is nothing but a data management model,” said Sanjay Singh in a press statement issued here.

Singh is also Uttar Pradesh in charge of the party.

Singh lauded the Delhi government’s model of combating corona pandemic and claimed it was done through aggressive testing, tracing and successful home isolation.



Singh alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, corona tests were not being conducted and the health system had completely failed.

“Residents of Ghaziabad, Noida and other adjacent places are coming to Delhi for testing and for treatment of Covid-19,” he said.

Also Read: Farmers force way into Haryana, head to Delhi

Sabhajeet Singh, state president of AAP, accused the state government of failing to check increasing incidents of crime against women across the state.

“On a routine basis, crimes against women are being reported from all over the state. The BJP government has failed to check these incidents,” Sabhajeet Singh told newsmen.

AAP has decided to contest all seats in forthcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Nov 27, 2020 08:50 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
Nov 27, 2020 08:03 IST
Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Nov 27, 2020 02:01 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

Early birth linked to higher risk of hospital visits: BMJ study
Nov 27, 2020 08:46 IST
Delhi breathes easier as air quality improves
Nov 27, 2020 08:45 IST
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab farmers to resume ‘Dilli Chalo’ march
Nov 27, 2020 08:43 IST
National Digital Health Mission to be rolled out soon, says Health minister
Nov 27, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.