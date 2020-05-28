Absorb 1-10 migrants in every industrial unit: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to take steps for strengthening manpower in all the industrial units to pave the way for absorption of one to 10 migrant workers in every unit in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said the work areas in all the industrial units should be surveyed and mapped.

Adityanath was reviewing the lockdown situation at a high level meeting here.

A senior official said the chief minister was informed that entrepreneurs from different industrial units had made a demand for five lakh workers/labourers listed in the state’s skill mapping data. The state government is carrying out skill mapping of all the migrant workers returning to the state and the chief minister wants the exercise to be completed in the next 15 days.

The chief minister said 1337 trains had already reached UP while 104 more trains carrying migrants were on way to the state.

The maximum Shramik special trains (208) had arrived at the Gorakhpur railway station, he said.

The chief minister said all the migrant workers/labourers reaching the state should be screened and sent to quarantine or home quarantine.

Sanitisation work in rural and urban areas should continue and arrangements should be made to provide food from the community kitchens.

He said a work plan should be prepared now to scan passengers when regular train service was launched in the coming days. Ration cards should be issued to migrant workers on a war footing to provide them with food, the chief minister added.

He said administration should get bank accounts of workers/labourers activated for the transfer of sustenance allowance. Vigilance and monitoring committees should be strengthened as they could play an important role in resolving domestic and revenue disputes, Adityanath said.

He was informed that the chief minister’s helpline has got in touch with 44,000 village pradhans so far. He also said preparations about the next phase of campaign to distribute food grains from June 1, 2020 should be completed at the earliest.

He said adequate preventive steps should be taken to protect the police, PAC, fire service and railway police personnel. Work on ear tagging of animals should be expedited and fodder banks should be strengthened, he said.

All arrangements for protection of crops from locusts should be made and people should be made aware of such attacks, he said.

MINISTERS ASKED TO INSPECT MEDICAL COLLEGES

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked minister for medical education Suresh Khanna and minister for medical and health JP Singh to conduct regular spot inspections at the state government’s medical colleges and hospitals to bring about an improvement in systems and services being provided in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic there.

Reviewing the lockdown situation at a high level meeting, Adityanath said the ministers should get feedback about the situation at the ground level.

He said state government had expedited steps to strengthen the medical and health services.

No Covid hospital should have less than 100 beds, he said.

CM INSPECTS EMERGENCY WARD

The chief minister inspected the emergency ward of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute, Lucknow, and interacted with patients and their attendants there. He stressed on team spirit to further strengthen the systems and services there.