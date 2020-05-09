Active Covid-19 cases declining in UP: Govt

The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active Covid-19 patients was coming down in Uttar Pradesh.

There were 1,939 active cases in the state on May 4 but the number fell to 1,862 on May 5, 1,831 on May 6 and 1,821 on May 8, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Friday.

The figures clearly indicated that the state government’s effort to check the spread of coronavirus was paying dividends, he said. The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%, he added.

So far, 60,147 surveillance teams of the health department surveyed 50.48 lakh houses and 2.53 crore people, he said. While 1,885 people are admitted in isolation wards, 9,575 people are in quarantine wards in hospitals, the principal secretary said.

Till now, 1,16, 030 samples were tested in government and private laboratories in the state. On Thursday alone, 4,848 samples were sent for laboratory tests.

The pool test of 1,779 samples was conducted on Thursday by dividing samples into 373 pools. Eighteen of these pools tested positive. In all, Covid-19 cases were reported in 68 districts while there was no active case in nine districts.