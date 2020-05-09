Sections
Home / Lucknow / Active Covid-19 cases declining in UP: Govt

Active Covid-19 cases declining in UP: Govt

There were 1,939 active cases in the state on May 4 but the number fell to 1,862 on May 5, 1,831 on May 6 and 1,821 on May 8.

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active Covid-19 patients was coming down in Uttar Pradesh.

There were 1,939 active cases in the state on May 4 but the number fell to 1,862 on May 5, 1,831 on May 6 and 1,821 on May 8, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Friday.

The figures clearly indicated that the state government’s effort to check the spread of coronavirus was paying dividends, he said. The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%, he added.

So far, 60,147 surveillance teams of the health department surveyed 50.48 lakh houses and 2.53 crore people, he said. While 1,885 people are admitted in isolation wards, 9,575 people are in quarantine wards in hospitals, the principal secretary said.



Till now, 1,16, 030 samples were tested in government and private laboratories in the state. On Thursday alone, 4,848 samples were sent for laboratory tests.

The pool test of 1,779 samples was conducted on Thursday by dividing samples into 373 pools. Eighteen of these pools tested positive. In all, Covid-19 cases were reported in 68 districts while there was no active case in nine districts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
May 09, 2020 01:14 IST

latest news

45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, throw stones
May 09, 2020 01:12 IST
Macchiwara farmer found positive in Ludhiana, tally up to 125
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Covid care centres for cops to come up at Santacruz, Marol
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Hope we become better human beings now!
May 09, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.