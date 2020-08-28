Sections
Home / Lucknow / After 11-day prayers, 40 priests in Uttar Pradesh paid with coupon notes

After 11-day prayers, 40 priests in Uttar Pradesh paid with coupon notes

UP police has quizzed the woman about the incident and also deployed security at the village.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Several priests, who performed rituals at a woman’s place in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh were duped (ANI Photo/Representative use)

In a reminder of a scene from the 1990 Bollywood movie ‘Dil’, of people chasing a man for distributing coupon (amusement) currency to beggars sitting outside a temple, some priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district were recently paid in coupon notes after performing prayers.

Police said a woman distributed amusement currency notes or coupon notes to 40 priests, who she had invited to conduct 11-day long rituals in Sitapur’s Terwa Manikpur village. The priests have lodged an FIR of fraud and criminal breach of trust against the woman identified as Geeta Pathak, wife of GR Pathak, at Rampur Mathura police station.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh said the woman had been taken into custody and quizzed about the incident. A large number of similar coupon notes, with Manoranjan Bank of India mentioned on them, were recovered from her vehicle.

Also Read: A decade later, a school building in Uttar Pradesh is still in the making



“As per the complaint of a priest Dilip Kumar Pathak of Bahraich, the woman hired him to conduct 11- day rituals in her village, promising him ₹9 lakh for all arrangements. After the rituals were completed, the woman handed Pathak and 39 other priests, who participated in the event, a bag allegedly containing currency notes as a gift. But when they checked later, they found that the notes placed on the top were real currency notes while the remaining were amusement notes of face value ₹5.53 lakh,” Singh said, adding, “These coupons were in the denominations of 2000, 500, 100 and 10”.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kashmir highway remains closed for 4th day, multiple landslides in Ramban district
Aug 28, 2020 09:43 IST
One-day monsoon session of Punjab assembly begins at 11am under Covid shadow, SAD MLAs to stay away
Aug 28, 2020 09:42 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka to re-open colleges from October 1
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
PFI member arrested in Uttar Pradesh for offensive social media post
Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.