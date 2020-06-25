After Operation ‘patal’, police eye arms manufacturing gangs

After the recovery of large number of illegal firearms and ammunition during 48 hours of operation ‘patal’, the Prayagraj police are now planning to target illegal arms manufacturing units and weapon smugglers.

The police seized around 70 countrymade firearms and 84 live ammunition during the drive while arresting around 60 criminals who were in possession of them during the two-day campaign.

All of the recovered firearms were single shot pistols or ‘katta’ and none of the police teams claimed to have seized semi automatic .32 bore and 9 mm pistols which are smuggled from Munger district of Bihar and Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

During last few years, semi automatic handguns have become quite popular among criminals and even warring student groups have been found using them frequently, said a crime branch official.

While a local made ‘katta’ is available for Rs 1000 to 5000 depending on its quality, semi automatic pistols are sold by weapon smugglers for Rs 20,000 to 40,000 a piece.

Moreover, good quality single shot pistol or ‘katta’ were also brought from Munger into Prayagraj and adjoining regions for sale, official added.

With easy availability of Munger and MP made pistols, the local illegal firearms manufacturers suffered a setback as although these pistols were costly, they were reliable and a status symbol among criminals and shooters.

However, the business of local illegal firearms manufacturers and suppliers flourished once again after Special Task Force and Crime Branch teams, launched a massive crackdown against persons involved in smuggling of firearms from Munger and Madhya Pradesh.

During last few years STF teams busted many gangs involved in illegal firearms smuggling and arrested dozens of their members.

Besides, action taken by crime branch and local police teams break the backbone of the network of organised firearm smugglers.

An STF official said not only in Prayagraj but teams have been following illegal firearms smugglers across the state. Although some of the gangs may be still active most of them have been busted and their members put behind bars.

As Munger made-pistols were becoming scarce, local firearms manufacturers take it as an opportunity to regain their old market. As rocky terrains of trans-Yamuna were ideal for hideouts, many gangs started manufacturing of illegal firearms in rocky areas. At-least five illegal firearms manufacturing units were busted in Ghoorpur and adjoining areas around a year ago by crime branch and local cops.

Huge cache of ‘katta’ and some locally made revolvers along with tools and equipments used in manufacturing them were recovered from them.

Questioning from them exposed that they were supplying the firearms to local criminals.

SSP Abhishek Dixit said although operation ‘patal’ was a 48 hours drive, police teams worked with dedication in recovery of firearms. Now focus will be laid on busting illegal firearms manufacturing units across the district.

Efforts will be stepped up to trace and seize the remaining semi automatic pistols in the hands of criminals, he added.