Sections
Home / Lucknow / Agra couple ties the knot while maintaining social distancing

Agra couple ties the knot while maintaining social distancing

Yogesh Singh and Reema, both residents of the Taj city, entered wedlock on Monday in a quiet and simple ceremony, following social distancing, in the presence of family members.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:56 IST

By Hindustan Times, Agra, Hindustan Times Agra

Marriage was conducted amid lock down while following norms of social distancing.

Yogesh Singh and Reema, both residents of the Taj city, entered wedlock on Monday in a quiet and simple ceremony, following social distancing, in the presence of family members. There was no music, no guests and the priest who solemnized the marriage wore a mask.

Yogesh said, “The marriage was fixed about six months back, but due to lockdown we were in a dilemma. I requested my father and family members not to postpone it. I said we could hold it in a simple way while following the lockdown norms.”

“Both families agreed to this and on Monday, the marriage was conducted in the presence of my father Mohan Singh, bride’s father Dinesh Chand and other family members and priest.”

“We both tied the knot while maintaining social distancing norms and wearing mask,” Yogesh said.



Bride Reema said, “Our marriage will become an example for others, because marriages can also be organised in a simple and you don’t need to splurge. We wore masks and even exchanged garlands while maintaining distance.”

The priest also sat at a distance to perform the rituals. He blessed the newly married couple and appreciated the move of both the families. Yogesh Dubey

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Don’t believe that forward about online processing of GST refund, it’s fake
May 06, 2020 13:36 IST
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 13:36 IST
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: 2972 vacancies notified for constable, bandsmen posts
May 06, 2020 13:35 IST
Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist, carries Rs 12 lakh reward
May 06, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.