Home / Lucknow / Agra: School students hail corona warriors

Agra: School students hail corona warriors

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:06 IST

By Hindustan Times, Agra, Hindustan Times Agra

Drawing dedicated to corona warriors made by students.

Over six lakh students of the secondary education department (UP Board), Agra division, hailed corona warriors for their relentless works during the lockdown by posting paintings, voice messages and photographs on social media groups, on Monday.

Joint director of secondary education department, Agra, Mukesh Agrawal said, “About six lakh students thanked the corona warriors, working day and night to protect us. Many corona warriors are parents of these school children as well, so this initiative will boost morale of their parents.”

Another drawing dedicated to corona warriors made by students

Students sent messages at sharp 12pm on WhatsApp groups of teachers which they created to teach students online. “In Agra division, online classes are going on since the first phase of lockdown. Around 30,000 WhatsApp groups were created to teach students online during the lockdown in Agra division,” he shared.

Students of NCC, NSS and scouts and guides also took part in the initiative and shared their messages in praise of doctors, nursing staff, police personnel and others.



“The aim of the initiative was to boost morale of those who are relentlessly working to save people from the Covid-19 infection,” said Agrawal.

YOGESH DUBEY

