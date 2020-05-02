Agra tally crosses 500 mark, 39 hotspots identified

The current tally of Covid-19 in Agra includes 369 active cases, 130 fully recovered and discharged patients and 15 deaths during the treatment. (REUTERS Photo)

With 30 more positive cases of Covid-19, the tally grew to 526 in Agra, said health officials on Saturday. The city has been sealed after being declared in the red zone and 39 hotspots or containment zones have been identified in the district and rural Agra.

The current tally of Covid-19 includes 369 active cases, 130 fully recovered and discharged patients and 15 deaths during the treatment. The city has so far collected 6000 samples for testing and in the last four days, the number of cases touched an alarming 101.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Firozabad district, the number of cases has gone up to 130, whereas Mathura recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19.

Following the increase in positive cases, patrolling has been intensified on the highways to check the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the commissioner Agra division, Anil Kumar presided a meeting for an effective check on the spread of Covid-19. The meeting focussed on the complaints of quality of food and availability of water at isolation ward and quarantine centres.

Commissioner Agra Division Anil Kumar gave directions for funding of these arrangements so that the patients admitted in the isolation ward and quarantine centres get uninterrupted supply of food and water. He also asked for deputing an in-charge to bear the responsibility. Furthermore, he stressed on the compliance of established protocol for solid waste management.

“An in-charge will also be deputed for facility quarantine to ensure the arrangement of the essentials,” said Commissioner Agra Division.

Meanwhile, responding to complaints and appeal for medical support, the SN Medical College opened its emergency ward for non-Covid patients. District authorities have asked the private doctors and nursing homes to provide medical services, after strictly following the protocol and guidelines.