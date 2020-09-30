AIMIM to fight UP assembly bypolls, may upset Congress, SP, BSP plans

AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi’s party has decided to contest UP bypolls to be held on November 3. (PTI Photo)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced that it will contest the forthcoming assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Asaduddin Owaisi is the national president of the party. He is also the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad seat.

Party’s state unit president Shaukat Ali said that in the meeting held on Sunday, the party’s state unit decided to contest the bypolls and the central leadership later gave its approval to the decision.

“Dilshad Ahmed will be the party’s candidate from Bulandshahr seat while the candidates for the remaining seats will be finalised soon,” he said.

Also, Ghulam Mohammad Shabir was appointed the AIMIM’s UP unit general secretary on Tuesday.

“The decision of the AIMIM to contest the bypolls is likely to upset the strategy of the SP, the Congress and the BSP as the AIMIM enjoys support among the Muslim voters in west and east UP,” said Ashok Kumar Sinha, a political observer.

Bypolls to the seven assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3, stated the election commission on Tuesday. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. The seven assembly seats include Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani.

However, the poll panel decided not to hold the bypoll on the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district that fell vacant after Allahabad high court on December 16, 2019 set aside the election of Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam on charge of submitting wrong documents to contest election.

An election commission officer said the matter related to the Suar assembly seat was pending in court. The commission decided to announce the bypoll on Suar seat later.