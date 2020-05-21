Sections
Akhilesh promises 1 lakh to girl who rode from Delhi to Dharbangha

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised to give Rs 1 lakh to a girl whose picture showing how she is riding her injured father from Delhi to Darbangha on her bicycle went viral.

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:02 IST

By Hindustan Times, Lucknow, Hindustan Times Lucknow

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1200 km carrying her injured father from Delhi to Darbangha.

Tweeting the picture of a girl with her injured father riding pillion on her bicycle, Akhilesh wrote: “This 15-year-old girl is carrying her injured father on the bicycle and riding from Delhi to Darbangha. The government has failed her, but she is courageous. The women in the country and we are with her. We salute her courage and we will send Rs 1 lakh to her.”

