Akhilesh promises 1 lakh to girl who rode from Delhi to Dharbangha

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised to give Rs 1 lakh to a girl whose picture showing how she is riding her injured father from Delhi to Darbangha on her bicycle went viral.

Tweeting the picture of a girl with her injured father riding pillion on her bicycle, Akhilesh wrote: “This 15-year-old girl is carrying her injured father on the bicycle and riding from Delhi to Darbangha. The government has failed her, but she is courageous. The women in the country and we are with her. We salute her courage and we will send Rs 1 lakh to her.”