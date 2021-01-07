Akhilesh Yadav sets up 3-member panel to ‘probe’ Badaun gang-rape and murder

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked three party members to get to the bottom of the Badaun gang-rape case. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to set up a three-member committee of party members to get to the bottom of the gang rape and murder of the 50-year old women of Badaun district.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said the committee headed by former party MP Dharmendra Yadav would visit the spot on January 7 and “probe” the incident. The committee would also meet the family of the victim and console them.

The woman was gang-raped and killed allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices on Sunday when she had gone to a temple. Police said that apart from injuries in her private parts, the victim’s legs and ribcage bones were found fractured.

While the priest is on the run, his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday night after post-mortem confirmed rape, police had said on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to state director general of police (DGP) Hitesh C Awasthy, seeking his intervention in the case.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that a member of the commission will go to the spot to investigate the matter.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter. We have written a letter to DGP. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take stock of the situation. NCW will be following this case closely and we will make sure that justice will be delivered,” she said.

The Congress party has sought a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident.It also demanded that the victim’s family be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the gang-rape and murder, alleging that there was something wrong in the intentions of the Uttar Pradesh administration on the issue of women’s security.