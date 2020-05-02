All the people coming to district will be screened, quarantined: Lucknow DM

Sections
Lucknow district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that all the people coming to the district from other states, by UP state transport buses or private vehicle, will have to go through the screening process.

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Body temperature of migrant workers being screened as they board the buses to their native places which are being run by the administration amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Sharma held a meeting with the sub-divisional magistrates, officials of UPSRTC and railways at his camp office on Saturday where he instructed the municipal commissioner and chief development officer to activate surveillance committee in every ward in the limits of Varanasi nagar nigam and in every panchayat in the rural areas for keeping an eye on the people coming from other states.

He said that any worker who comes from other states will remain in home quarantine for 21 days. If any worker breaches home quarantine, the surveillance committee should inform the administration. He directed the chief medical officer to spread awareness about the home quarantine and asked him to get the handbills printed.

He told the sub-divisional magistrates to identify and sanitise the buildings in which the workers coming to the district would be accommodated and arrangements of screening, food and lodging should be made in advance.



A sampling of the workers those found symptomatic should be done and they should be shifted to a separate building, he said. He also instructed the additional district magistrate finance and revenue to make arrangements for providing a ration kit for each worker.

