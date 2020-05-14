Allahabad HC allows laptop to jailed law student for exam

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has permitted a law student detained in a murder case, to use laptop in jail for quiz examination. He had approached the court for the same facility in view of completing his law course. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the university has decided to take online quiz examinations for internal assessment.

Hearing the plea in chamber, moved by student Tarun Singh through his mother, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on Friday provided that someone from the petitioner’s side would hand over a laptop with charger to the office of the senior superintendent of district jail, Lucknow and the latter would ensure the internet facility to the petitioner only for appearing in the online quiz examination scheduled to be held from May 8. After the online quiz examination was over, the laptop would be taken from the petitioner and be kept in the office of the senior superintendent and he would be given the same again for appearing in the second and third online quiz examinations, the court ordered. The university would re-schedule Friday’s quiz examination for the petitioner and it would inform the petitioner accordingly, it ordered.

The court directed the senior superintendent to ensure that the petitioner did not misuse the facility and used the laptop for quiz examinations from May 9 to16 and for rescheduled quiz examination of May 8. It further directed state counsel Ran Vijay Singh to communicate this order to the senior superintendent of district jail, Lucknow. MANOJ KUMAR SINGH