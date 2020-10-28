Sections
Day after Allahabad HC rap, Yogi says will send cow killers to jail

The court noted the law was being misused against innocent people: “Whenever any meat is recovered, it is normally shown as cow meat beef] without getting it examined or analysed”

Jitendra Sarin, Haidar Naqvi & Pankaj Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his pledge to deal firmly with those accused of slaughtering cows within the parameters of the law. Speaking on Tuesday at a rally ahead of the November 3 by-polls in the state, he called cow slaughter unacceptable.

Adityanath’s comments came a day after the Allahabad high court expressed concerns over the misuse of the anti-cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh and the framing of people while granting bail to one Rahmuddin, who was in jail for alleged bovine killing and sale of beef since August.

Adityanath said he is committed to saving the cow and anyone found killing bovines has to go to jail. “To make bovines safe, gaushalas [cow shelters] are being constructed in every district,” Adityanath said. “Protecting cows is everyone’s responsibility.”

Also Read: Cow Slaughter Act being misused against the innocent, says Allahabad high court

The court granted Rahmuddin bail after he pleaded there were no specific allegations against him in the First Information Report filed in the case. Rahimuddin maintained he was not arrested from the place where the cow was allegedly killed and that it was not ascertained that the meat recovered was beef or not.

The court noted the law was being misused against innocent people. “Whenever any meat is recovered, it is normally shown as cow meat beef] without getting it examined or analysed... In most of the cases, meat is not sent for analysis. Accused persons continue to remain in jail for the offence that may not have been committed at all.”

