Allahabad HC suggests ways to check spread of COVID-19

Expressing displeasure over the condition of hospitals in Prayagraj, the Allahabad high court on Friday made some suggestions to the state government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to provide necessary facilities to migrants entering into the state.

The bench suggested that the state government must ensure that every migrant in the state is properly quarantined for at least 15 days and in the quarantine premises proper sanitization should be there along with food and medical facilities.

On May 7, the high court had taken cognizance of a letter written by Gaurav Kumar Gaur an advocate, addressed to Chief Justice, raising the issue of death of Virendra Singh of Prayagraj who was corona positive and allegedly died due to laxity in treatment. The letter was treated as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and the court had asked the state government to brief it about the condition of hospitals in the city.

During the course of hearing, the bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma asked the state government to rev up functioning of government hospitals and primary health centres in the city which are about 105 in number as such that they must be ready to treat from ‘minor flu and cold to heart attacks’.

“This would minimize the requirement of private hospitals and would also ensure that public at large would get good treatment and at reasonable rates,” observed the bench.

The bench questioned the conditions of quarantine centres and said, “What is the reason that despite various orders and directions of the state government to keep the Covid-19 virus hospitals clean and sanitized, they are neither cleaned nor sanitized.”

The court has also suggested that list of migrant workers who are entering in state after lockdown must be maintained. Further, responsibility of government officers must be fixed to keep track of their health, availability of foods and other basic necessities to such migrants.

The court further suggested that the state government must publicize contact numbers on which any resident of the state may inform, if he sees any person unknown to him/her is residing in their neighbourhood but not being tracked by the government.

The court has fixed May 18 as next date of hearing and asked the state government counsel to apprise it with steps taken with regards to suggestions made.