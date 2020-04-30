Allahabad high court seeks UP govt’s reply on removal of DG family welfare

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday sought a reply from the state government within three weeks on a plea challenging the removal of Dr Badri Vishal, the then director general family welfare, UP, from the post.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on a writ petition filed by Dr Badri Vishal, challenging a government order dated April19 through which the charge of DG family welfare had been taken from him and he was put on the waitlist. The petitioner’s counsel Nutan Thakur submitted that the government had no valid reason to discharge the petitioner during the Covid-19 outbreak. She sought reinstatement of the petitioner to the post.

Opposing the plea, the state counsel contended that it was in a dire medical emergency in the state that the charge was taken from the petitioner. He requested for and was granted three weeks’ time to file a counter-affidavit (reply) to bring the relevant facts on record. Thereafter, a week’s time was granted to the petitioner to file a rejoinder affidavit.

The court directed to list the case within two weeks of the end of the lockdown and resumption of regular functioning of this court in Lucknow.

