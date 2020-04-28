Allahabad University forms panel to look into arrested prof’s issue

Allahabad University (AU) authorities have constituted a high-level committee to probe the circumstances and events leading to the arrest of a political science department professor.

The professor along with 29 others, including 16 Jamaatis from Indonesia and Thailand, was arrested on April 20 night for hiding his travel history and also making arrangements for the stay of nine Jamaatis at a mosque in Sangam city. The university suspended him soon after the incident.

The fact-finding committee, constituted by officiating vice chancellor prof Rajiv Ranjan Tiwari, would be headed by prof RK Upadhayay of the department of defence studies. Upadhayay is also the proctor of the central university.

The other members of the committee include prof Anuradha Agarwal, prof KP Singh and prof Shabnam Hamid while AU registrar prof N K Shukla would be assisting the committee as secretary.

“We would soon be meeting on the campus, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, and scrutinise all relevant papers and information regarding the issue and then submit our report,”said prof Upadhayay.

The findings of the committee would be tabled at the meeting of the Executive Council of AU which will then decide on further action against the professor.