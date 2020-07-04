Amid statewide alert, manhunt continues for accused in Kanpur shootout

Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, director-general of police (DGP), UP, said the alert was sounded across the state and the police in all the districts had been briefed about Dubey’s details. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Saturday sounded an alert in all 75 districts of the state for the arrest of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the shootout in which eight police personnel were killed in Kanpur Dehat district late at night on Thursday during a failed raid to nab him.

Police officials said at least 20 dedicated teams and 3,000 police personnel across the state were deployed for the arrest of Dubey and his henchmen.

Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, director-general of police (DGP), UP, said the alert was sounded across the state and the police in all the districts had been briefed about Dubey’s details.

The police tightened vigil at the state’s borders and also the porous Indo-Nepal border in a bid to prevent Dubey from fleeing the state and the country to evade arrest, he said.

He said multiple police teams of Kanpur and the UP Special Task Force was working for the arrest of Dubey and his accomplices.

He said KS Pratap Kumar, additional director-general (ADG), crime, was asked to monitor the entire operation related to Dubey’s arrest.

Prashant Kumar, ADG, law and order; and Amitabh Yash, inspector-general (IG), UP Special Task Force (STF), were also involved in the operation, he added.

Another senior official said police chiefs of seven districts along the Indo-Nepal border were asked to intensify patrolling on each and every route that could be used to cross the international border.

He said the officials were directed to coordinate with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the 599.3-kilometre open international border that UP shares with Nepal.

Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri districts have open borders with Nepal.

The official said police teams in plainclothes were also deployed around court premises amid speculations that Dubey could make an attempt to surrender.

He said several lawyers were taken into confidence to give a tip-off to the police about Dubey in case he approaches them to surrender in court.

Over 500 mobile phones of Dubey’s family members, relatives, and accomplices were also under electronic surveillance, he added.