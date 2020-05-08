AMU students leave for Bihar by special train after screening

Students were screened and medical check up was arranged at the proctor office.

Around 1300 students from different parts of Bihar have left for their homes by a special train, arranged by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The special train, up to Purnia in Bihar, was arranged after AMU vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor talked to railway authorities as there were no examinations scheduled in May and June and students also wanted to go to their homes for Ramzan and Eid. “Students were screened and medical check up was arranged at the proctor office,” informed proctor Prof M Wasim Ali.

The DSW Prof Mujahid Beg, who happens to be the chairman, department of medicine, deputed doctors for screening students for fever and other symptoms, related to coronavirus. GRP personnel are also accompanying students for the security purpose.

Earlier, vice chancellor Prof Mansoor directed all the provosts of the university residential halls to make adequate arrangements for Iftar, dinner and Sehri of the students, proceeding by special trains to various districts of Bihar.