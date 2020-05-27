As curbs ease and life gets normal, air quality is back to ‘worst’

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut and Bulandshahr recorded ‘poor’ air quality since May 24, according to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI Photo)

At least four Uttar Pradesh cities recorded the ‘worst air quality’ in the country, days after life started limping back to normal after lockdown curbs were eased by the government, claimed experts.

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut and Bulandshahr recorded ‘poor’ air quality since May 24, according to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

All these places were among top five cities with worst air quality across the state.

Bulandshahr recorded an AQI of 248 on Monday and was the second most polluted city.

Muzzafarnagar, the other city in West UP, also recorded poor air quality. On Tuesday, the AQI of these places was recorded close to the ‘poor’ category.

“The current AQI reflects on the increase in human activities like construction, vehicular movement and industrial work that affects the quality of air. Exposure to poor air quality for longer duration can lead to breathing discomfort,” said senior environmentalist Pramod Kamble. “We are experiencing the phase with the best air quality of the century,” he added. “The AQI will turn worse in coming days as more activities resume,” he added

The depleting air quality has ended the longest streak of good air that Uttar Pradesh experienced in recent times during lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh experienced the cleanest air of the century during the lockdown period caused by all time low vehicular movement, suspended industrial work and halt on construction activities.

The state capital also recorded AQI as low as 70 during this period which reflected in the improved visibility of the city’s skyline.

“One could see a highrise complex on Gomti Nagar Extension and Aliganj from Hazratganj. One can see the iconic clock tower in Thakurganj from almost five kilometers away. People who go out for a morning walk also claimed to experience better and cleaner air outside.

“The air outside is light and cleaner. Breathing the clean air makes one lively,” said Dharampal Singh, a retired army veteran who goes out for a morning walk religiously.

The AQI of Lucknow was recorded above 150 in the last few days.