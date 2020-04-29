Authorised vegetable vendors in many areas of Agra

Under the initiative, blue T-shirts were distributed to 150 vegetable vendors in Tajganj, Rajpur, Taj Nagar and Rakabganj localities on Monday and Tuesday.

At the behest of circle officer (Sadar) Vikas Jaiswal, Agra police have started a dress code for the vegetable vendors in the localities falling under Sadar Bazaar police station amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the initiative, blue T-shirts were distributed to 150 vegetable vendors in Tajganj, Rajpur, Taj Nagar and Rakabganj localities on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have identified some vegetable vendors locality wise. Only these vendors will only be allowed to sell vegetables in the localities,” the CO, Sadar, said.

“There were many unemployed people who began selling vegetables during the lockdown. But now only these authorised vendors would be allowed to do so,” the cop said.

“They will first be tested for corona infection. They will be allowed to sell vegetables only if they test negative,” he added.

“Pool testing of 50 vendors has been conducted and others will undergo the test soon,” Jaiswal said.

The police officer further said some wholesale vegetable vendors too had been given T-shirts.

YOGESH DUBEY