Autopsy of corona positive man: Post mortem house closed for a day

The post mortem house will be closed for a day because the coronavirus test report of a deceased labourer whose post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday came positive on Wednesday.

As soon as the report arrived the health and administrative officials were on their toes as his post mortem examination was conducted even before the report came. The officials said that the labourer Vinod Kumar Upadhyaya , 42, was found dead on in a train from Maharashtra and the GRP officials got the body to the post mortem house in the night.

He was a native of Ayodhya. Two doctors were called from Civil Hospital for the post mortem examination.

“The post mortem examination was conducted on the directive of the chief medical officer of Lucknow and the report was positive for coronavirus today. In such a situation all doctors have been asked to stay in quarantine and the post mortem house will be closed for a day for sanitization,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU, where the post mortem house is located.

All staff in the post mortem house will also be tested for coronavirus. The GRP staff who brought the body are already in quarantine as they follow a protocol in such cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agrawal said, “The post mortem was conducted considering the man as coronavirus positive. All staff was in PPE kits and protective gear and there was no need to close the post mortem house.”

A medical team in Civil Hospital has also been sent into quarantine as a 20-year-old girl tested positive here.