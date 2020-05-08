Ayushman Bharat likely to cover Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Anyone among them falling ill due to coronavirus can avail treatment at their hospitals of choice, listed by the health department for such patients. (Representative image)

The Ayushman Bharat health scheme could soon include Covid-19 in the list of ailments for which insurance cover is to be provided.

The State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance and Integrated Services (SACHIS) has made a proposal in this regard and the state cabinet has to take a call on it. If approved, the decision will impact the lives of 1,18,07,068 eligible families in the state. Anyone among them falling ill due to coronavirus can avail treatment at their hospitals of choice, listed by the health department for such patients.

“The national health authority (NHA) has agreed to the idea. Now, the proposal is with the cabinet for a decision,” said Sangeeta Singh, CEO of SACHIS that monitors the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh. NHA is the national agency that monitors Ayushman Bharat scheme. Each Ayushman Bharat beneficiary family is entitled to a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per year. There are packages for treatment of different ailments with the empanelled hospitals. Hence, the beneficiary does not have to pay the hospital.

Statistically, there has been a fall in the number of cases being done under the scheme in the state. The fall was recorded in the past two months. As per statistics available with SACHIS, the average daily cases that was earlier around 1500 per day has now come down to 400 cases per day. One reason for this fall is the closure of hospitals across the state during lockdown to contain coronavirus. The list of beneficiaries is ready. If a decision is taken, the same shall be communicated to the beneficiaries.