Azamgarh minor raped, threatened by neighbour, accused arrested

The survivor knew the accused and was at his home with his sister when he allegedly raped her, says police. (HT Photo/Representative)

A minor girl, aged around 13 years, was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Azamgarh district early on October 9, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the alleged incident following a complaint filed by the mother of the survivor in this regard, the police said.

A senior police officer said the victim’s mother named a 20-year old youth for allegedly raping her daughter early on October 9 and for threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident. The crime allegedly took place when the survivor and her sister were at the house of the accused, the mother said in her complaint.

Also Read: Law student asked to explain volte-face in Chinmayanand case, faces perjury charge

Superintendent of police (Azamgarh) Sudhir Kumar Singh said, “The case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by the victim’s mother in this regard.” He added that the POCSO Act had also been invoked against the accused.

Also Read: ‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 12 and the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence, according to the police.