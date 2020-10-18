Ballia shooting case: UP Police nabs Dheerendra Singh from Lucknow

Sections
Ballia shooting case: UP police nab main accused Dheerendra Singh from Lucknow, reports ANI

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh police has nabbed Dheerendra Singh for the alleged murder of a 46-year-old man from Lucknow on Sunday.

Dheerendra Singh, is the Ballia unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sainik Prakosht (servicemen’s cell). Dheerendra Singh has been accused of shooting a 46-year-old man because of a dispute related to allocation of a fair price shop at Durjanpur and Hanumanganj villages.

The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier said that it would invoke the stringent National Security Act and Gangster Act against the main accused who was responsible for the death of the man.

