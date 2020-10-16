Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Barabanki Dalit girl was raped before murder, reveals post-mortem

Barabanki Dalit girl was raped before murder, reveals post-mortem

Police initially lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 302 (murder) in the case; Section 376 (rape) was added on the basis of the post-mortem report

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Rohit K Singh, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representational Image.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl, whose body was found from a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Wednesday night, was raped before her murder, a police officer said on Friday.

Police initially lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 302 (murder) in the case. Circle officer Ram Surat Sonker said IPC Section 376 (rape) was added to the FIR on the basis of the girl’s post-mortem report. He added two suspects from the girl’s locality have been taken into custody for questioning.

Also read: CBI team questions kin of 4 accused in Hathras gang-rape case

Another investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the post-mortem report showed multiple injuries on the girl’s private parts that suggested the girl was sexually assaulted before she was murdered. “The post-mortem report findings also revealed that she was smothered.”

The girl’s body was found hours after she went missing on Wednesday morning.

The investigator said a team led by an additional police superintendent rank officer has been formed to investigate the case.

Earlier, inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Sanjeev Gupta said the girl’s post-mortem report indicated sexual assault but it was not conclusive. He added further examination was being conducted to ascertain whether she was raped.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Oct 16, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Oct 16, 2020 14:06 IST

latest news

KBC 12: Contestant reaches hot seat without playing fastest fingers first
Oct 16, 2020 15:00 IST
Ananth: Audience won’t accept anything mediocre even if it’s free
Oct 16, 2020 14:55 IST
MSP, government procurement important part of country’s food security: PM Modi
Oct 16, 2020 14:52 IST
Bhanu Athaiya dead: There are many, but she was the original, say actors
Oct 16, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.