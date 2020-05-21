Bareilly: 50% teachers abstain from evaluation work

District inspector of school (DIOS) has warned of action after fifty per cent teachers abstained from duty for evaluation of answer-sheets of UP Board. The evaluation started on Tuesday.

The teachers did not report for evaluation duty following boycott call given by one of the teachers’ associations citing risk of contracting Covid-19.

According to the secondary education department, of 1,100 teachers who were deployed for evaluation of answer sheets in five centres in Bareilly district, only 568 reported for duty.

“Since so many teachers from different parts of the district will gather at the evaluation centre, there will be a higher risk of contracting Covid-19. Bareilly is in the red zone and the evaluation of copies poses a risk to teachers and their family members,” said Naresh Singh, district president of one of the teachers’ associations.

DIOS Amar Kant Singh has warned that those who do not report for duty would be taken to task. He brushed aside the apprehensions raised by Singh about the pandemic.

“We have maintained social distancing at all five centres. We have reduced the total number of evaluators from 1,400 to 1,100 to ensure that a distance of at least two-metres is maintained between two evaluators in a classroom. Besides, all the centres were properly sanitized. Thermal screening of teachers is also being done,” he said.

Singh said that a few teachers had given the call to boycott work to gain publicity. “We will take action against teachers who will not turn up for duty,” he said.