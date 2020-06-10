Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / BJP busy in polls, ignoring problem of unemployment: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

BJP busy in polls, ignoring problem of unemployment: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier BSP supremo Mayawati had also asked the government to make concrete efforts to provide jobs to unemployed migrants.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that unemployment in the state of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a big problem in form of suicides. (PTI file photo)

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness.

There have been some cases of migrant labourers, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states recently, committing suicide. “In UP, unemployment has emerged as a big problem in form of suicides. Forgetting truth of corona, BJP has become busy in elections. When BJP is not considering unemployment and starvation as a problem, how will it solve them.With Bihar election nearing, after some days ‘star campaigner’ will also start flying,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP supremo Mayawati also asked the government to make concrete efforts to provide jobs to unemployed migrants. “The Supremo Court order to withdraw cases against migrants in justified, timely and appreciable as due to corona pandemic and lockdown, unemployed migrants could not follow rules and FIRs were lodged against them,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The SC order to provide job to migrants in their home state is also welcome. In this regard governments should be serious and sensitive in providing them jobs and start the process without any delay. This is demand of the BSP,” she said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kirti Kulhari, Gulshan Deviah share throwback pics from Shaitan sets
Jun 10, 2020 14:32 IST
Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first feel unwell: WHO
Jun 10, 2020 14:32 IST
Hong Kong fears oblivion under Chinese dominion
Jun 10, 2020 14:29 IST
Kim Yo Jong emerges as policymaker in spat with South Korea
Jun 10, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.