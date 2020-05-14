Sections
BJP govts both in Centre and UP have failed to tackle corona crisis: Akhilesh Yadav

“The visuals showing a woman and youth drawing a bullock cart in Indore and a woman carrying her child on her luggage trolley in Agra are disturbing,” he said.

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

He said in UP, everyone has understood the reality as government is doing nothing except lip service. (ANI file )

Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said both the Union and Uttar Pradesh governments have failed to tackle the coronavirus-triggered crisis due to their “short-sightedness and impractical decisions”.

“The BJP governments, both in state and the Centre, have failed to deal with the coronavirus crisis due to their short-sightedness and impractical decisions. Instead of taking positive and concrete steps, decisions are being taken only to mislead people,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement.

“Despite long lockdown, the danger is increasing. Due to the migration and unemployment of labourers, the problem continues to increase. The government’s apathetic attitude towards them is claiming their lives,” the SP supremo said.

“The visuals showing a woman and youth drawing a bullock cart in Indore and a woman carrying her child on her luggage trolley in Agra are disturbing,” he said.



“For this situation and death of migrants, the BJP government is responsible. While the rich are being brought in airplane, the poor have been left to die on roads. Why has the government got such insensitive attitude?” he asked. “Why can’t the poor travel in Vande Bharat mission planes?” he asked, adding for the government “flying so high that one cannot see the ground reality is not appropriate”.

On allowing sale of liquor in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said, “For filling its coffers, the government has begun selling liquor due to which domestic violence and road accidents have increased many fold.” He said in UP, everyone has understood the reality as government is doing nothing except lip service.

