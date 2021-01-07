BJP may win 10 UP legislative council seats out of the 12 going to polls

The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28. (PTI Photo)

On the basis of its strength in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a position to win 10 seats in the legislative council elections to be held on January 8.

In the 100-member legislative council, the SP has 55 members, BJP 32, BSP 8 and Congress 2. The strength of the BJP is likely to increase in the council after the biennial election.

A meeting of the BJP state election committee was held in the party office on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting.

The BJP state committee authorised the party’s state unit president to send the list of candidates to the central election committee for approval. The party is set to re-nominate deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and senior leader Laxman Acharya, said party insiders.

Other probable candidates include Govind Narayan Shukla, JPS Rathore, Priyanka Rawat, Anup Gupta, Ashwini Tyagi, Rajnikant Maheswari, Manvendra Singh, Mahesh Srivastava and Anjana Mahaur, as per the party insider.

The MLCs who are retiring include Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh, Laxman Prasad Acharya, Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui (who has already been disqualified), BSP leaders Dharam Veer Singh Ashok and Pradeep Kumar Jatav, Samajwadi Party leaders Ahmad Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Sahab Singh Saini and Virendra Singh.

The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats falling vacant on January 30 will be held on January 28.

The election commission announced the schedule for the election on Wednesday. Chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Shukla said the notification for the biennial election would be issued on January 11. The last date for filing of nominations was January 18 and scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on January 19. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was January 21, he said, adding that polling would be held on January 28 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes would commence at 5 pm on January 28.