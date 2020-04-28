BJP MLA wants back money he donated from his MLA fund

In his missive to chief development officer (CDO), Hardoi, the BJP lawmaker said officials haven’t cared to tell him about how his MLA fund amount had been used. (HT Photo)

Days after the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party served notice to its lawmaker for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to clap for corona warriors, another BJP lawmaker embarrassed his party by asking that the money he donated from his MLA fund to assist in fight corona be returned.

Shyam Prakash, MLA from Hardoi’s Gopamau (reserved) assembly segment, had sanctioned ₹25 lakh from his local area development fund to buy equipments and other things to aid the fight against novel coronavirus that has forced the country into an unprecedented lockdown. He has now sought a refund alleging corruption in purchases made by health department in Hardoi.

This is the first time any MLA has forwarded such a request. The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has decided to freeze the local area development fund of MLAs for a year.

In his missive to chief development officer (CDO), Hardoi, the BJP lawmaker said officials haven’t cared to tell him about how his MLA fund amount had been used.

Additionally, he said, he had come to know through media reports that there had been corruption in purchase of health equipment in Hardoi and claimed he had come to know that commission and corruption were taking place even in use of MLA fund.

“Yes, . Since I haven’t got a response to how my fund was being used, I havI have written a letter to the CDO. As a public representative it’s my duty to ensure that the money I have cleared for use in the fight against coronavirus is used for the purpose intendede asked that the amount be diverted back to the fund so it can be put to better use,” the lawmaker said.

Calls made to the health department authorities in Hardoi and Lucknow didn’t evoke any response. The development came days after the ruling BJP served a show-cause notice on its lawmaker from Sitapur (sadar) Rakesh Rathore over a viral audio in which the MLA in a telephonic conversation with another party leader was heard making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to clap for frontline corona warriors.

“Now, it’s the BJP lawmakers themselves who are increasingly speaking out on one issue or the other. What could be more embarrassing for a government,” asked Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh.