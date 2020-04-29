Sections
Home / Lucknow / BJP MP announces cash reward of 11k on info about suspect cases

BJP MP announces cash reward of 11k on info about suspect cases

In a unique way to trace Covid-19 cases and encourage infected people to come out voluntarily for test and treatment, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha has announced cash reward to anyone who gives information about an infected person coming from outside or linked with Jamatis, as well as patients who do not hide their details and come out voluntarily for test and treatment.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:23 IST

By Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur, Hindustan Times Gorakhpur

An infected person will also be rewarded with equal amount if he comes out voluntarily for treatment and does not hide his illness. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

In a unique way to trace Covid-19 cases and encourage infected people to come out voluntarily for test and treatment, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha has announced cash reward to anyone who gives information about an infected person coming from outside or linked with Jamatis, as well as patients who do not hide their details and come out voluntarily for test and treatment.

Kushwaha, who is MP from Deoria’s Salempur said,

“Covid -19 doesn’t see religion, caste, creed or status of rich and poor. It can infect anybody. So I have decided to pay from my side cash reward of Rs 11,000 to anyone giving information about those who have come from outside and have symptoms or are suspected Jamatis. An infected person will also be rewarded with equal amount if he comes out voluntarily for treatment and does not hide his illness. We will pass on this information to the district adminstration for further action.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

A tribute to Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 01:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
54,000 abandoned cows adopted in UP
Apr 30, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.