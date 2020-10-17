Sections
BJP rebel among 132 candidates in fray for UP’s 7 assembly seats

Both husband and wife have filed nominations from Malhani assembly seat as independent candidates.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Dhananjay Singh has also fielded his wife as a proxy candidate from Malhani assembly seat. (HT Photo/File)

The last day of filing nominations for the bypolls on seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh witnessed hectic activities with 65 candidates filing their nomination papers to take the total number of candidates in fray to 132, said chief electoral officer.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on October 17, and October 19 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The polling on the seven seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of the votes will be done on November 10.

Ajay Pratap Singh alias Pintu Singh-- son of former BJP MLA Jammejay Singh, after whose death Deoria assembly seat fell vacant---filed his nomination paper as an independent candidate from the seat after BJP decided to field Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi from Deoria overlooking his claim.

SriKala Singh, wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh, filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Malhani assembly seat located in Jaunpur district. Her husband, Dhananjay, known for wielding muscle power, had also filed his nomination from the seat as an independent candidate a couple of days ago.

The bypoll will be held on Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahar, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani assembly seats.

The highest 22 nominations have been filed on Naugawan Sadat and Malhani assembly seats, followed by Deoria- 21, Bulandshahar and Ghatampur-19, Bangarmau- 15 and Tundla -14.

