Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / BJP to train cadres in Uttar Pradesh districts to propagate state policies

BJP to train cadres in Uttar Pradesh districts to propagate state policies

The move is also intended to counter the Opposition that is attempting to gain political mileage by highlighting controversies such as the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teenager by four upper caste men in Hathras last week

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times Lucknow

BJP leaders said that the team of party cadres would undergo training about how to blunt the opposition from hurling accusations at the government. (Representational Photo/AFP File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has decided to train a team of over 100 speakers in each district who would be entrusted with the responsibility to propagate the policies of the state and the Central governments, party officials said.

The move, which is in keeping with the UP assembly polls slated to be held in 2022, is also intended to counter the Opposition that is attempting to gain political mileage by highlighting controversies such as the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teenager (19) by four upper caste men in Hathras district last week, party leaders said on condition of anonymity.

The BJP will organise divisional-level cadre training workshops between October 11 and 31. UP party functionaries have been asked to attend the training workshops and talk about the changes that the country has seen after the Narendra Modi-led government had swept to power 2014 and since re-elected last year.

“We have a tradition of training our cadres. It’s due to this training that the BJP today is the world’s biggest political party. In the training workshops we will guide our cadres on how to logically counter the opposition canards and conspiracies,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev told party functionaries.



Also Read: Hathras gangrape: Accused were harassing her for months, says mother of 19-year-old

However, Dev didn’t specify how to handle political controversies such as the Hathras incident.

BJP leaders said that the team of party cadres would undergo training about how to blunt the opposition from hurling accusations at the government. The party feels that this trend is likely to gain momentum as the date for 2022 assembly polls comes closer.

The BJP faces a mini electoral test in November when by-polls will be held for the seven of the eight vacant assembly seats.

Panchayat, graduate and teachers’ polls are also due to be held, but their schedules are yet to be announced.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST

latest news

Delhi’s air quality starts deteriorating, inches closer to ‘poor’ zone
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST
100 Indian students join UK university’s new online diabetes course
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.