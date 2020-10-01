Bodies of woman, three children found hanging, probe underway

Sections
Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:07 IST

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times Kanpur

A woman and her three daughters were found hanging at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya on Thursday. The youngest of three was just 21-day-old, police said and added it appeared the woman first hanged her daughters before ending her life. Forensic experts have been called in to help with the investigation.

The bodies were found when the woman’s husband, a labourer, who had gone out looking for work, returned at noon and found the door of their house closed.

When no one responded to his calls, he went to the roof of his neighbour and looked inside his house to find his wife and kids hanging.

Additional police superintendent Kamlesh Dixit said the other two daughters were seven and six. He added the police were investigating the case.

