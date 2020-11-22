Bribe traced to officials properties, accounts in Rs 1500 cr Gomti river front scam: CBI

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said that contractors paid bribes to government engineers in cash by withdrawing money from bank accounts and even through banking transactions. (AFP Photo)

After questioning retired irrigation department superintendent engineer (SE) Roop Singh Yadav for two days, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extracted crucial details related to the channelization of money made illegally from the multi-crore Gomti river front scam in Lucknow, CBI officials said Sunday.

Roop Singh and a senior assistant of the irrigation department, Raj Kumar Yadav, were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the beautification of the Gomti river front project worth ₹1,500 crore during the Samajwadi Party rule between 2012 and 2017, the officials said.

Court had granted their custody remand to the CBI for four days from Friday.

A senior CBI official said the investigating team had recovered incriminating evidence regarding mode and amount of payment of bribes to certain engineers, including Roop Singh.

He said contractors paid bribes to these engineers in cash by withdrawing money from bank accounts and even through banking transactions.

He said details of properties equivalent to bribe amounts received by certain engineers have also been found. He further said disproportionate assets obtained by the accused engineers have also come to notice during the investigation.

The official said the accused channelized the bribe money by investing it in the name of their wives.

The CBI had taken over the case on November 30, 2017, after registering an FIR with its Lucknow unit. The FIR included the names of the then three chief engineers of the irrigation department, Gulesh Chandra, SN Sharma and Qazim Ali, four senior engineers, Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Roop Singh Yadav and Kamleshwar Singh, executive engineer Surendra Yadav and some other people.