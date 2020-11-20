Sections
Brother-sister bond should be developed in schools, colleges: Kashi DM

The DM also alleged that television, mobile phones and social media were responsible for denting the social fabric of the society.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Sharma answered queries made by the girls on various issues and promised to address their problems on priority. (Courtesy- http://niyuktionline.upsdc.gov.in)

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has said that instead of friendship culture, a brother-sister bond should be developed between students in all schools and colleges. He also said that television, mobile phones and social media have played a major role in denting the social fabric in the present times.

Interacting with a group of girl students from various colleges of the district at his camp office, the DM said girls were being equipped with the skill of self-defence and that Mission Shakti was launched in the state to make them aware of women helpline, women police stations and other safety and security measures taken for them.

He also answered queries made by the girls on various issues and promised to address their problems on priority. When the girls raised the issue of shortage of teachers in a school, the DM instructed the district inspector of schools to resolve it.

Girl students of Ballabh Vidyapeeth Girls Inter College, Radha Kishori Government Girls Inter College, Ramnagar, Government Girls Inter College Zakkhini, Sudhakar Mahila Inter College, Sudhakar Mahila Vidyalaya, Agrasen Inter College and Government Abhinav Vidyalaya Zakkhini were part of the group which met the DM.

