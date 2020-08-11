Bulandshahr topper dies in road accident, cops deny she was harassed

A bright teenager from Uttar Pradesh going to meet her relatives before returning to the United States for her studies died in a road accident in Bulandshahr after she was allegedly harassed by two men, according to her family.

Sudeeksha Bhati’s death provoked outrage and demands for punishment to the two men who allegedly harassed her. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called her death “extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable”.

But as the case appeared to take a political turn, Bulandshahr’s district magistrate and police chief rushed to contradict the girl’s uncle Manoj Bhati who had claimed she had been harassed by two men. The uncle had also insisted that he was riding the two-wheeler.

Sudeeksha Bhati, a tea seller’s daughter, was a district topper in Bulandshahr in 2018. She had scored 98% in her Class 12 examination in 2018 and was awarded a scholarship to study at Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts. She was scheduled to return on August 20 and wanted to catch up with her relatives.

The officials said Sudeeksha was riding pillion with her young brother - “a minor” - when his motorcycle crashed into another bike that had abruptly stopped ahead of them “due to traffic”. Sudeeksha was on her way from Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar to Bulandshahr 40 km away, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

The police also tweeted an excerpt from his younger brother’s video statement, which the police said, did not make any reference to the alleged harassment.

“But we will investigate the harassment charge and are trying to get in touch with Sudeeksha’s family,” Kumar said, adding that he wasn’t sure why her uncle had claimed that he was accompanying the girl.

Her uncle Manoj Bhati earlier told reporters that the two men started “performing stunts near them” and would overtake them, then let them pass. At one point, the men stopped their bike just in front of their two-wheeler. Manoj Bhati said he applied the brakes but nevertheless, lost control.Sudeeksha sustained injuries and died later.

Bulandshahr officials said they had sent a team to Dadri to meet Sudeeksha’s family since their phone numbers were not reachable.