Business on mind, delegation from Thailand to visit UP in Oct

Business on mind, delegation from Thailand to visit UP in Oct

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand will visit Uttar Pradesh in October to explore the possibilities of investment and sign memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in various fields with the state government.

The confirmation in this regard came from former deputy prime minister of Thailand Mark Dabbarasi during a webinar (online conference) with Siddharth Nath Singh, UP minister of MSME, investment and export promotion on Monday.

Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, MSME, was also present.

“A delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand will visit Uttar Pradesh in October,” Dabbarasi told Singh while showing interest in exploring the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.



The former deputy PM of Thailand showed special interest in new industrial and investment policy of Uttar Pradesh.

“The OTOP program of Thailand is same as the ODOP project of Uttar Pradesh,” Dabbarasi said.

The OTOP means ‘One tambon (block) one product’ in Thailand.

Dabbarasi suggested that entrepreneurs from his country would like to set up food processing clusters in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh apprised Dabbarasi about merits of Uttar Pradesh and ongoing construction of Asia’s largest Jewar airport and other 11 small airports across the state to improve air connectivity.

Singh also informed Dabbarasi about the ongoing expressway projects and relaxation in labour laws to help various businesses and industries set up their units in the state.

Sehgal informed Dabbarasi about 90 lakh MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh and availability of land in the state for new enterprises.

