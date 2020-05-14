Sections
Home / Lucknow / Can’t poor in the country avail of Vande Bharat Mission, says Akhilesh Yadav

Can’t poor in the country avail of Vande Bharat Mission, says Akhilesh Yadav

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown.

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI file photo )

Hours after six migrant workers were killed in an accident on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief on the deaths and asked why can’t the poor people of the country avail of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

“Deep grief over the painful death of migrant labourers in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. Tribute! First train and now bus accident, why the lives of workers are so cheap. Can’t poor people of the country avail of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’? It is not correct to fly so high that ground realities are ignored,” Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown.

Six migrant workers were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway when a speeding bus crushed them on late Wednesday night. Three more workers were injured in the accident.



According to the police, the migrant workers who lost their lives belonged to Gopalganj, Bihar and were returning to their native place during the lockdown on foot.

