CBI indicts 3 IPS, IAS officers for not acting on Unnao rape survivor’s complaints against MLA

The three IPS and IAS officers did not act on repeated complaints against the powerful lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said the CBI (Twitter/@ikuldeepsengar)

The Uttar Pradesh government could take action against three women officers - two from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and one from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) - after the CBI indicted them for negligence in handling complaints of a minor’s rape in 2017 and her father’s murder the next year, said a senior government official familiar with the development.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 by a Delhi court in the rape case, the official said. Sengar, an MLA from Unnao’s Bangarmau assembly constituency, is serving the jail term.

A four-time lawmaker, Sengar had an exceptional hold over the Unnao region before his sharp fall from grace right before the Supreme Court transferred the trial to the national capital. When it first appeared that he may be arrested, several MLAs had approached the state government claiming that he was being framed.

A senior official said the CBI had recommended action, for negligence against IPS officers, Pushpanjali Devi and Neha Pandey, who were posted as superintendent of police (SP) in Unnao between June 2017 and April 2018, and IAS officer Aditi Singh, who was district magistrate of Unnao during the same period.

The official said the CBI has also recommended action against another IPS officer, Ashtabhuja Singh, who was additional SP in Unnao during the same period and was later promoted to IPS cadre in July 2019.

The CBI had submitted its recommendations to the state government in the second week of August

The agency, which had investigated and prosecuted the lawmaker after the intervention of the Allahabad High Court, said it had found the officers’ negligence in initiating action and registering FIR against Kuldeep Sengar, despite repeated complaints against him by the rape survivor’s father between June 2017 and April 2018.

The girl’s father - she was a minor when she was raped - was attacked by the former MLA’s aides on April 3, 2018 and sent to jail after framing him in a false case. The girl’s father succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack on April 9, 2018 as he was not provided proper treatment during the judicial custody, the official said.

The state government started to take action against Sengar and his aides when the matter was highlighted by the media after the self-immolation bid by the rape survivor and women members of her family near the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow on April 8, 2018, and the death of the girl’s father.

Sengar was finally arrested from Lucknow on April 14, 2018 after the state government handed over the case to CBI on April 12, 2018. The CBI charged Sengar and his aides in two cases; the minor’s rape and her father’s murder.

