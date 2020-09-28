Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / CDRI extends Covid-19 drug trial to another Lucknow hospital; results by November

CDRI extends Covid-19 drug trial to another Lucknow hospital; results by November

The trials began in August at King George’s Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. CDRI has now started the trials at ERA’s Medical College

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:43 IST

By Chandan Kumar, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Lucknow: A medic collects a swab sample from a girl for COVID-19 test, during the weekend lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI08-08-2020_000090A) (PTI)

The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has extended the ongoing randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of influenza drug Umifenovir involving Covid-19 patients to a third hospital in Lucknow for a broader base of results.

The trials began in August at King George’s Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. CDRI has now started the trials at ERA’s Medical College.

CDRI director Tapas Kumar Kundu said the idea is to ensure a broader base for trails that will give more accurate findings. “The trials are being done as per the schedule and if everything goes right, we will be in a position to release the findings in November.”

Kundu said Umifenovir has a good safety profile and acts by preventing the entry of the virus into human cells and also by priming the immune system. “It has been in use to cure influenza in countries like China and Russia for over two decades. Our preliminary research shows that it could be a suitable candidate in Covid-19 management. The clinical trials are aimed to gauge its efficacy.”



He declined to specify the number of Covid-19 patients involved but people aware of the matter said it could be between 150 to 200.

CDRI began the trials after getting a go-ahead from the Drug Controller General of India in June.

As part of the trials, patients have been divided into groups with some administered Umifenovir while the rest placebo. None of the candidates will know if they are getting the drug or a placebo to check the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Umifenovir.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Sep 28, 2020 11:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Sep 28, 2020 10:16 IST
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
Sep 28, 2020 11:52 IST
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Sep 28, 2020 11:54 IST

latest news

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara welcome baby boy, name him River
Sep 28, 2020 11:52 IST
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ end to clashes
Sep 28, 2020 11:44 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Sep 28, 2020 11:53 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra mortality rate rises over past two weeks
Sep 28, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.